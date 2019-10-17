‘Vehicles carrying school children will be exempt from odd-even rule,’ says CM Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 IST

Vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will be exempt from the odd-even road rationing scheme, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4-15.

“The odd-even scheme will be implemented from 4th November to 15th November. Vehicles carrying school children will be exempt from the rule,” news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal said that non-transport four-wheeled vehicles and vehicles from other states entering the national capital will come under the purview of the scheme.

“The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles, 2-wheelers will be exempted,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister also said that while the odd-even rule won’t apply to the President, Vice President, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha and a few other ministers, Delhi CM and ministers will not be exempted.

The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. Violating the odd-even scheme will incur a fine of Rs 4000, the Delhi CM said in a press conference in New Delhi.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:19 IST