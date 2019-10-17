e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

‘Vehicles carrying school children will be exempt from odd-even rule,’ says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that non-transport four-wheeled vehicles and vehicles from other states entering the national capital will come under the purview of the scheme.

delhi Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will be exempt from the odd-even road rationing scheme, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4-15.

“The odd-even scheme will be implemented from 4th November to 15th November. Vehicles carrying school children will be exempt from the rule,” news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal said that non-transport four-wheeled vehicles and vehicles from other states entering the national capital will come under the purview of the scheme.

“The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles, 2-wheelers will be exempted,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister also said that while the odd-even rule won’t apply to the President, Vice President, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha and a few other ministers, Delhi CM and ministers will not be exempted.

The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. Violating the odd-even scheme will incur a fine of Rs 4000, the Delhi CM said in a press conference in New Delhi.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:19 IST

tags
top news
‘Vehicles carrying school children to be exempt from odd-even’: Kejriwal
‘Vehicles carrying school children to be exempt from odd-even’: Kejriwal
‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale
‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale
At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K
At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News