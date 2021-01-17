News updates from Hindustan Times: SC to hear on Monday plea to stay farmers R-Day tractor rally and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday an application by the Delhi Police seeking injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Read more

Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade

Protesting farmers will enter Delhi on thousands of tractors for a ‘disciplined’ Kisan Republic Day parade, farm unions leaders said on Sunday. They will cover around 50km and pass through the national capital’s Outer Ring Road, they added. Read more

'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday formally announced the decision of contesting in the upcoming election battle of West Bengal, scheduled to be held in April-May this year. "After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections," Sanjay Raut tweeted, adding a portion in Bengali as well. Read more

1 Covid-19 patient getting admitted to hospital every 30 seconds: NHS chief

The chief of the National Health Service (NHS) England said on Sunday that hospitals are under tremendous pressure since someone with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is getting admitted every 30 seconds. Read more

'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': WV Raman, Michael Vaughan back India head coach

India head coach Ravi Shastri received a pat on the back from former India opener WV Raman and former England captain Michael Vaughan for helping a young and inexperienced Indian side rally against Australia in their own backyard. Read more

WhatsApp this week: It’s all about privacy

WhatsApp is constantly upgrading its platform. Every week we get to know about the new and upcoming features of the messaging app. This week was a bit different. This week news focused more on the company’s new privacy policy and its reaction by people and experts at large. Read more

Police seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home amid Tandav row, actor's family continues moving out to new house

Police personnel were spotted stationed outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai on Sunday. Saif appears to have been given additional security amid mounting controversy around his show, Tandav. Read more

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle, tweeple react

Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first female, first Indian American and first Black vice president-elect of the US. Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, has also made history by becoming the first-ever second gentleman of the US. Read more

Watch: Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action

A controversy has erupted just days after 'Tandav' was released on Amazon Prime Video. Police was deployed outside actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house after multiple Bharatiya Janata Party leaders levelled accusations against the show. Watch here