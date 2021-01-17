News updates from Hindustan Times: SC to hear on Monday plea to stay farmers R-Day tractor rally and all the latest news

IND USA
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday an application by the Delhi Police seeking injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Read more

Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade

Protesting farmers will enter Delhi on thousands of tractors for a ‘disciplined’ Kisan Republic Day parade, farm unions leaders said on Sunday. They will cover around 50km and pass through the national capital’s Outer Ring Road, they added. Read more

'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday formally announced the decision of contesting in the upcoming election battle of West Bengal, scheduled to be held in April-May this year. "After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections," Sanjay Raut tweeted, adding a portion in Bengali as well. Read more

1 Covid-19 patient getting admitted to hospital every 30 seconds: NHS chief

The chief of the National Health Service (NHS) England said on Sunday that hospitals are under tremendous pressure since someone with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is getting admitted every 30 seconds. Read more

'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': WV Raman, Michael Vaughan back India head coach

India head coach Ravi Shastri received a pat on the back from former India opener WV Raman and former England captain Michael Vaughan for helping a young and inexperienced Indian side rally against Australia in their own backyard. Read more

WhatsApp this week: It’s all about privacy

WhatsApp is constantly upgrading its platform. Every week we get to know about the new and upcoming features of the messaging app. This week was a bit different. This week news focused more on the company’s new privacy policy and its reaction by people and experts at large. Read more

Police seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home amid Tandav row, actor's family continues moving out to new house

Police personnel were spotted stationed outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai on Sunday. Saif appears to have been given additional security amid mounting controversy around his show, Tandav. Read more

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle, tweeple react

Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first female, first Indian American and first Black vice president-elect of the US. Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, has also made history by becoming the first-ever second gentleman of the US. Read more

Watch: Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action

A controversy has erupted just days after 'Tandav' was released on Amazon Prime Video. Police was deployed outside actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house after multiple Bharatiya Janata Party leaders levelled accusations against the show. Watch here

Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws at Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday.
Decoding fine print of SC order on farm laws

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:42 AM IST
The reluctance on the part of the Supreme Court to perform its foremost role of the final arbiter of law and deliver its decision when it really matters is writ large. Its action in this case has already provoked a barrage of criticism.
This year’s moot problem focused on the law of bail in the context of special bail provisions that reverse the burden of proof against an accused.(HT Photo)
Tamil Nadu law varsity wins 17th moot court contest

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:31 AM IST
As many as 67 teams from 101 institutions from across the world, including the United Kingdom, Zambia, Australia, Singapore, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, registered for the event.
In the earlier detention on January 11, a police team in east Delhi detained six Rohingyas — two boys aged 10 and 14, a 15-year-old girl, a 60-year-old man, a woman, 50 and a 31-year-old man.(File Photo. Representative image)
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi 'illegally'

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:23 AM IST
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena, on Friday, said that based on local information, two men, Hamid Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22), were arrested from Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar. A case was registered against them under the Foreigners Act.
Members of the Bahujan Samajwadi Manch take part in ‘Maati Sankalp March’ in solidarity with farmers , at Ghazipur on Sunday.( )
Won't take vaccine till farm laws are junked: Protesters

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:16 AM IST
A day after India kicked off its vaccination drive against Covid , farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders maintained that they would not leave the capital to go to their home states to get vaccinated before the three contentious farm laws were repealed.
The farm unions representing tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have launched a mass agitation on the borders of the national capital.(PTI)
Will hold peaceful R-Day parade in Delhi: farm unions

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the ongoing farmers’ agitation, said their tractor parade would cover a 60-km stretch and pass through New Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, covering areas such as Peeragarhi, Janakpuri and Munirka.
"Our prime ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7”, said a statement by the British high commission.(MINT_PRINT)
Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for June G7 summit

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The summit will be held in Cornwall during June 11-13. The UK invited the leaders of India, Australia and South Korea to attend as guest countries to “deepen the expertise and experience around the table”, the statement said.
Congress flags waves at rallies
Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.(Sourced)
Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 AM IST
  • The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.(Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)
Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
There is a growing clamour among Congress leaders to take up the issue. Party leaders, on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the issue had been discussed by Congress Lok Sabha MPs. Leaders familiar with the matter said the issue was raised by Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram.
“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar(ANI)
Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said the government was ready to introduce amendments in the laws and expected farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause.
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Police have identified the eight accused Akash Singh, Rahul Kushwaha, Paras Soni, Manu Kewat, Onkar Rai, Eitendra Singh, Rajnish Choudhary and Rohit Yadav. All the accused are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and they will be produced in court on Monday.
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.(Reuters File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
As many as 224,301 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said on Sunday, the second day of the countrywide drive.
HT Image
Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition politicians on Sunday demanded a probe of purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, and Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the TV audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), in which the former makes remarks that his critics say show he may have had advance knowledge of the Indian Air Force strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot
HT Image
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested eight people on charges of abducting a 13-year-old Class 9 student and gang-raping her twice in eight days, causing her acute trauma, officials said on Sunday
