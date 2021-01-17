'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': WV Raman, Michael Vaughan back India head coach
India head coach Ravi Shastri received a pat on the back from former India opener WV Raman and former England captain Michael Vaughan for helping a young and inexperienced Indian side rally against Australia in their own backyard.
Shastri, who found himself in the middle of a social media storm when India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 in the first Test in Australia, was praised by Raman. The India women’s team head coach said Shastri deserves a lot of credit for ‘making men out of boys’.
“He gets trolled, just for the heck of it sometimes. But he deserves credit for making men out of boys on this tour. Reviving a battered team after the first test is not easy. Well done @RaviShastriOfc for egging the boys to go the 23rd yard!!!” Tweeted Raman.
Raman was not the only one praising Shastri after India’s fightback in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too took to Twitter to applaud Shastri.
“Really enjoy the way @RaviShastriOfc manages this Indian team ... He deserves a lot of credit for making them believe they could compete once @imVkohli had gone home ... !!” tweeted Vaughan.
India were staring down the barrel at 186 for six on the third day of the fourth and final Test but Thakur (67) joined hands with debutant Washington Sundar (62) for a combative 123-run seventh wicket stand which helped his team cut down Australia's first innings lead to just 33 runs.
Thakur credited Shastri for instilling belief in him to combat the tough situations in Australia.
"When I walked in, the situation was difficult I would not deny that. The crowd was cheering for Australians bowlers. But I remembered our coach Ravi Shastri saying right at the start of the One-day series that 'if you perform in this country, you will be rewarded'," Thakur talked about the inspiration behind the unfazed manner with which he batted.
"People will love you for your performances and that one thing was also on my mind that people are going love me,” he said.
Australia's openers -- David Warner (20) and Marcus Harris (1) -- saw out six overs, and extended the home team's lead to 54 by stumps after India's first innings ended at 336.
Sundar and Thakur's knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Apex Council meeting did not take a final decision on whether to stage Ranji Trophy.
India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur danced down the wicket to Nathan Lyon and dispatched the off-spinner over the ropes.
India vs Australia: Stronger teams have toured Australia, few as brave as this bunch.
