News updates from Hindustan Times: 'Speak for Maha farmers first', says Fadnavis on Thackeray's remarks on farm laws protests and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests

The war of words between Maharashtra chief minster Uddhav Thackeray and the former CM Devendra Fadnavis continued on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader fired another shot. Read more

‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air’: CDS Bipin Rawat amid standoff with China

Indian armed forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the nation be it at land, air or the ocean, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday. The comments were made amid India’s standoff with the neighbouring China in Ladakh. Read more

BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack

Security of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has been upgraded and he has been given a bulletproof car, according to news agency PTI on Monday, days after his vehicle came under attack in the eastern state. Read more

India vs Australia - ‘He can hurt you’: Aussie great Matthew Hayden names Indian batsman who can cause trouble for Australia

Australia are all set for revenge as they get ready to take on India in a four-match Test series, beginning December 17 in Adelaide. Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja goes flower picking while high on winter fashion in Prada sweater, Fendi boots and Bhaane jacket

After making heads turn with her smart layering game in all Bhaane ensembles, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja raised the bar of casual fashion with comfort and luxury as she stepped out in London donning apparels from Prada, Fendi and Emilia Wickstead all-in-one look. Read more

YouTube’s look back at 2020 in video features CarryMinati, BB Ki Vines, Desi Gamers

The year 2020 is coming to an end. Ahead of the New Year, YouTube has shared its annual ‘A look back at 2020 in video’ list, which features BB Ki Vines, Carry Minati, Desi Gamers and Make Joke Of among others. Read more

Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

Pictures and videos of a full solar eclipse can easily amaze one. This particular celestial event has fuelled the curiosity of humankind for a long time and is an incredible phenomenon to observe. Read more

‘India’s economy likely to return to pre-Covid levels by..’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at the 93rd FICCI Annual General Meeting and said that the Indian economy has bounced back considerably from the slowdown brought about by the Covid pandemic. Read more