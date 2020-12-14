e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

If you are a space enthusiast and planning to catch the event, then you may find this post helpful.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:38 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New DElhi
The image shows a total solar eclipse.
The image shows a total solar eclipse.(NASA)
         

Pictures and videos of a full solar eclipse can easily amaze one. This particular celestial event has fuelled the curiosity of humankind for a long time and is an incredible phenomenon to observe. NASA has shared a post to inform tweeple about the recurrence of this phenomenon on December 14, Monday, in some parts of South America. If you are a space enthusiast and planning to catch the event, then you may find this post helpful. Even if you’re not, the information shared in the post may still educate and fascinate you, nonetheless.

“A total solar eclipse will pass over Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14 — meaning that the Moon will line up just right between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth’s surface,” explains the caption simply.

Take a look at the post by NASA:

The share has garnered over 7,100 likes and enthusiastic comments from netizens. People expressed their eagerness to witness the celestial phenomenon.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has also shared about the event. “Total Solar Eclipse Monday. The Moon’s fast-moving shadow makes landfall in Chile, just south of Santiago, then crosses Argentina,” informs the caption by Tyson.

You can read more about how and where you can watch the eclipse by checking out this blog.

What do you think of this special event? Are you eager to experience it too?

Also Read | Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur today, will not be visible in India

tags
top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In