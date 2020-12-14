Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:38 IST

Pictures and videos of a full solar eclipse can easily amaze one. This particular celestial event has fuelled the curiosity of humankind for a long time and is an incredible phenomenon to observe. NASA has shared a post to inform tweeple about the recurrence of this phenomenon on December 14, Monday, in some parts of South America. If you are a space enthusiast and planning to catch the event, then you may find this post helpful. Even if you’re not, the information shared in the post may still educate and fascinate you, nonetheless.

“A total solar eclipse will pass over Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14 — meaning that the Moon will line up just right between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth’s surface,” explains the caption simply.

Take a look at the post by NASA:

🌎🌒☀️



A total solar eclipse will pass over Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14 — meaning that the Moon will line up just right between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth's surface. Learn how you can catch it, no matter where in the world you are: https://t.co/WlAEVmA4tB pic.twitter.com/p4t4ZggcwO — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2020

The share has garnered over 7,100 likes and enthusiastic comments from netizens. People expressed their eagerness to witness the celestial phenomenon.

Yes!!! I asked for the day off for this event! Extremely happy! — BinaryMarvel (@MarvelBinary) December 13, 2020

That’s so beautiful — amyaresu (@amyaresu16) December 13, 2020

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has also shared about the event. “Total Solar Eclipse Monday. The Moon’s fast-moving shadow makes landfall in Chile, just south of Santiago, then crosses Argentina,” informs the caption by Tyson.

Total Solar Eclipse Monday. The Moon’s fast-moving shadow makes landfall in Chile, just south of Santiago, then crosses Argentina.



The press often calls these things "rare" but they occur somewhere on Earth every 2 or 3 years. As common as the Olympics, which nobody calls rare. pic.twitter.com/6ql0neVSKU — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 14, 2020

You can read more about how and where you can watch the eclipse by checking out this blog.

What do you think of this special event? Are you eager to experience it too?

