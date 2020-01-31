News updates from Hindustan Times| Special Air India flight with Indians on board to take off from Wuhan soon and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Special Air India flight with Indians on board to take off from Wuhan soon

The special Air India aircraft is set to take off from the Cornonavirus-hit Wuhan city in central China with more than 370 Indians early on Saturday.

The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots

Chief economic adviser KV Subramanian finds wealth creators at grassroots in people such as Shruti Kakkar, the protagonists of Bollywood romantic comedy ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ who aspired to be India’s best wedding planner.

Bizman who blackmailed women with intimate videos had run up huge debt: Cops

The family-owned companies of one of the two businessmen arrested for blackmailing women over their private videos were loan defaulters.

India vs New Zealand: 2 wickets, 2 run outs, 6 runs - Shardul Thakur’s final over that saved match for India

India pacer Shardul Thakur was given the difficult task of defending seven runs in the final over in the 4th T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. But the right-arm seamer did not disappoint.

Arshad Warsi shares Munna Bhai MBBS meme on how to stop Coronavirus spread, Twitter finds it ‘racist, unfunny’

Actor Arshad Warsi’s attempt to make a joke of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak did not land well on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite first impressions: So far so good

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the ‘Lite’ variant of the flagship Galaxy Note 10 that was launched last year for a starting price of Rs 69,999.

Five times Suhana Khan set fashion goals for millennials

Suhana Khan is that rare millennial, has selective social media presence, but every once in a while a friend of her’s will post a photo of Suhana, and it is bound to go viral.