Five times Suhana Khan set fashion goals for millennials

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:19 IST

Bollywood’s superstar, King Khan as he is fondly called, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, may not have made her debut in Bollywood but her acting in her school productions like The Sky is Grey is still being appreciated. The young star kid’s qualifications may still be that of a very junior actor from her father’s, but that doesn’t stop Suhana. Suhana Khan is that rare millennial, has selective social media presence, but every once in a while a friend of her’s will post a photo of Suhana, and it is bound to go viral. Like anyone who tries to hide from the public eye, Suhana’s reclusive personality gets her a lot of attention. Well, that’s the thing about Bollywood Royalty like Suhana Khan and the likes of Sara Ali Khan, their very first media interactions and comments fall flat because people think they are overhyped. But it’s refreshing to see someone who isn’t very desperate for attention.

Suhana has an interesting sense of style, which is very much like her father’s, casual but super stylish. In fact, if she does ever debut in Bollywood, she will give every millennial on the block a run for their money when it comes to style, from her branded Burberry jackets to her unbelievably expensive Balmain dress that she wore, not too long ago for a very personal New Year’s party at Shah Rukh Khan’s Ali Baug house. Suhana wore an asymmetrical one-shouldered black Balmain knit mini dress that she paired with strappy golden heels, the dress had a very interesting dragon detailing at the neckline, that went across her chest and down to her waist. The stunning dress by international luxury couturier Balmain cost a whopping £2,875, which is approximately Rs 2,70,000. If there’s a wardrobe we could raid, it would a thousand percent be Suhana Khan’s. It’s not always about being extravagant, and nobody pulls off casual better than Suhana Khan. Check out the young beauty’s latest most fashionable looks, and get inspired.

Suhana stuns in a Balmain dress at New Years 2020 party. ( Instagram/iamsuhana.khan )

Suhana keeps it casual in a white shirt with parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. ( Instagram/iamsrk )

Suahana stuns in a sheer golden sequin dress. ( Instagram/_viralbollywood )

Do you love Suhana Khan’s dressing as much as we do? Let us know!

