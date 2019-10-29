News updates from Hindustan Times: Strategic partnership, trade top PM’s agenda in Saudi Arabia and all the latest news at this hour

india

Strategic partnership, trade top PM’s agenda in Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a packed schedule during his day-long visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to participate in a global business forum and to hold talks with the top Saudi leadership. Read more here.

‘We’re thinking about it’: US may release Baghdadi raid video

US President Donald Trump said Monday he may order the release of parts of the video of the raid that resulted in the killing of Islamic State’s Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which his 2020 re-election campaign is touting as a personal achievement, telling supporters the president is “keeping America safe”. Read more here.

On Pakistan’s airspace denial to PM Narendra Modi’s plane, ICAO says ‘not subject to our provisions’

Flights carrying national leaders are considered as “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said, in response to India’s complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the prime minister’s plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia. Read more here.

3,360 lost security cover in 2017: Report

The number of VIPs — ministers, MPs, MLAs, judges, bureaucrats, and private individuals — getting police protection reduced by at least 16% between 2016 and 2017, down from 20,828 to 17,468, according to data from a Union home ministry think-tank. Read more here.

All teams go through ups and downs: Hashim Amla on South Africa’s recent slump

Hashim Amla’s retirement post the World Cup has left a huge hole in the South African batting line-up as evident on their recent tour of India. The 36-year-old, who is seeking a Kolpak deal with Surrey, says there should be no panic reaction to the Proteas’ capitulation in India. Read more here.

Australia is closing an iconic tourist site, here’s why

In the hours before climbers were permanently barred from Uluru, the world-famous red sandstone monolith that rises from the heart of Australia, the line to ascend it snaked for hundreds of feet - past a sign posted by its aboriginal owners noting that the site is sacred. Read more here.

Bala poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar embark on a laugh riot

Warding away his fans’ Monday blues, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of his upcoming film Bala, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the new look poster of the film which is sure to leave you in splits! Read more here.

