News updates from Hindustan Times | 'Thought restrictions were gone': Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1 and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Amid teeming devotees, women police officers are keeping a strict eye to weed out possible entry of women belonging to the child-bearing age. They are asking women devotees to show documents to prove their age. Read more
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
The Telangana government on Saturday ruled out any further talks with the striking employees of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), though the employees’ union offered to drop their main demand of merger of the corporation with the state government as a pre-condition for talks. Read more
‘Second Zakir Naik’: Babul Supriyo targets Owaisi on Ayodhya comment
Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday dubbed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘second Zakir Naik’ for demanding the restoration of Babri mosque in Ayodhya. Read more
Mumbai water safe for drinking, Delhi fails on all quality parameters: Report
Mumbai residents need not buy reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers as a study by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry has found samples of tap water collected from the financial capital compliant with the Indian standards for drinking water, according to a report. Read more
‘He is like Malcolm Marshall’ - Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer as world’s best red-ball bowler
Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on India pacer Mohammed Shami after the latter put on a fine performance to help India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Read more
Shimmying in umbrella land: A weekend in Shimla
Some things have to be seen to be believed. For instance, Shimla’s Lower Bazaar, which, at present, is swarming not with humans, but umbrellas — of all shapes and sizes and colours and closures. Read more
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
The labour force participation rate — the number of people looking for jobs — is simultaneously shrinking. In 2016, it was 47-48%. Today, it’s 43%. So while the number of people unable to find jobs has grown, the number seeking them has fallen. Read more