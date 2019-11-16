e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

‘Second Zakir Naik’: Babul Supriyo targets Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya comment

The AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi came under attack after he demanded the reconstruction of Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asansol (West Bengal)
Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday dubbed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘second Zakir Naik’ for demanding the restoration of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.
Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday dubbed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘second Zakir Naik’ for demanding the restoration of Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Samir Jana/HT File Photo)
         

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday dubbed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘second Zakir Naik’ for demanding the restoration of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

“Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming the second Zakir Naik. If he speaks more than required, then we do have law and order problem in our country,” Supriyo told reporters here.

Zakir Naik is a controversial Islamic preacher. The government is seeking his extradition on charges of money laundering and hate speech.

The AIMIM lawmaker came under attack after he demanded the reconstruction of Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992.

“I want my masjid back,” Owaisi tweeted on Friday, days after the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ending decades-long dispute, the apex court on November 6 ordered setting up a trust to construct Ram Temple and also directed the government to give 5-acre land to Muslim parties to build a mosque in Ayodhya.

tags
top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News