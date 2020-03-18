News updates from Hindustan Times: Viruses have no nationality, says UN agency and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:24 IST

UN agency’s ‘kind quick reminder’: Viruses have no nationality

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sparked a controversy over his “Chinese virus” tweet. Trump later defended his comment and described it as “a very accurate term”.Interestingly, Trump’s “Chinese virus” comment came on the same day when a UN agency posted a “kind reminder” online, urging people to understand that “viruses have no nationality”.

Digvijaya Singh stopped from meeting MP MLAs, stages sit-in in Bengaluru

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat on a dharna outside the Ramada hotel in Bengaluru early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly not allowed to meet the Congress MLAs inside the hotel.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump defends ‘China Virus’ statement, calls it ‘very accurate term’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended calling the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world the “Chinese Virus” and said that he is pushing back against the false narrative of China that the US military did this.

‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ricky Ponting

India’s tour of Australia in 2008 was rocked by the infamous Monkeygate scandal, an episode which strained the relationship between the two countries. Ricky Ponting, who was the captain of the Australian team, has shared his experience in which he has confessed that the sequence of events which followed was the lowest point of his captaincy stint.

Sharad Pawar’s fascinating sense of history | Opinion

There is really no one quite like Sharad Pawar – whether in the art of politics or the knowledge of Maharashtra. Sense of history. That is the key to Pawar’s stewardship of Maharashtra over the years, writes Sujata Anandan

Paras Chhabbra denies not paying his Bigg Boss 13 stylists, calls it a barter deal

Paras Chhabra has refused to the pay the stylists who have accused him of not paying their dues for the clothes they sent to him during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has said it was a barter deal as the two stylists “were building their profile” and “the clothes were not even proper.”

Working from home? Here’s how you can get the most of Gmail

The rise in coronavirus cases is forcing companies to ask their employees to work from home. A lot of these companies use Gmail for their official communication. If you too are working from home, there are some Gmail features that you need to try.

