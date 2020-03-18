‘Lowest point of captaincy’: Ricky Ponting reveals what went on during ‘Monkeygate’ scandal against India

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 08:44 IST

India’s tour of Australia in 2008 was rocked by the infamous Monkeygate scandal, an episode which strained the relationship between the two countries. Ricky Ponting, who was the captain of the Australian team, has shared his experience in which he has confessed that the sequence of events which followed was the lowest point of his captaincy stint.

“We all felt let down by the end result (of the the Monkeygate controversy). The fact that it got in the way of the way we played our cricket for the next Test match was probably the most disappointing thing,” Ponting told on the sky sports podcast.

“So we go over there and India at Perth is game we expect to win and then we lost the match and after that the next few days things just got worse and worse,” he went on to add.

The right-hander confessed that it was the lowest point in his captaincy as he was not in full control of what happened during the entire episode.

“Monkeygate was probably the lowest (point in career as captain). Losing the 2005 Ashes series was tough but I was in full control of that. But I wasn’t in full control of what happened during the Monkeygate thing.”

“It was a low point and also because it dragged on for so long. I remember coming off the ground during the Adelaide Test match and speaking to Cricket Australia officials about the case because the hearing was at the end of the Adelaide Test match.”

Ponting has already said that he had cleared any remaining tension with Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble during his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians.