News updates from Hindustan Times: VP Venkaiah Naidu asks lawmakers to choose politics of conviction over convenience and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:04 IST

‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu at Vajpayee memorial lecture

Political parties should put an end to populism, introspect on the growing tendency to field candidates with criminal backgrounds, and choose the politics of conviction over convenience said vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.

India vs Australia: ‘It was almost as if he was giving catching practice’ - Michael Hussey believes Steve Smith is ‘unsure’ while facing Ashwin

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has expressed concern at the technique adopted by Australia's batsmen against Indian spinners on Day 1 of the MCG Test on Saturday.

Fan asks Mira Rajput if she is expecting her third child with Shahid Kapoor, here is her reply

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently interacted with fans via an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She fielded a number of questions, ranging from food preferences to her favourite holiday destination.

Govt agencies can still break into Apple iPhones regardless the security updates

Apple is usually known for its security and privacy features in iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. In the past we have seen the company, fighting against government agencies to preserve private information on iPhones as well.

Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan planks in orange crop top, mini skirt

Sara Ali Khan is having quite a busy Christmas this year and is occupied with the shoot of her upcoming Atrangi Re as well as the promotions of her latest release, Coolie No 1.

Video of woman jamming out on electric guitar wows netizens. May leave you in awe too

Are you a fan of rock music? Do you like to watch clips of Slash or Jimi Hendrix's guitar solos on YouTube in your free time? If so, then here's a recording you must check out.

Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal

As tension with China continues, soldiers remain on high alert along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were seen patrolling and training in the winter chill.