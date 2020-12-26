Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan planks in orange crop top, mini skirt

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:50 IST

Sara Ali Khan is having quite a busy Christmas this year and is occupied with the shoot of her upcoming Atrangi Re as well as the promotions of her latest release, Coolie No 1. The actor took to her Instagram to share some photos from her low-key Christmas celebrations with her friend. Sara sported a yellow sweater with Wonder Woman on it which she paired with black leggings, reindeer ears and sneakers as she posed with her friend Sara Vaisoha against a Christmas tree. Sara captioned the photo, “Sara ki Sara hai Sara ka Sahara. Love you always.” Earlier in the day Sara posted photos along with Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. Varun wore a white T-shirt and pants with a yellow jacket, while Sara went for a deep orange crop top with lemons printed on it and a multi-coloured checkered skirt. Sara captioned the images, “Christmas is over, but the cheer is still in the air! Go watch our film, see what we have to share,” she wrote in reference to Coolie No. 1. She also posted herself doing planks during the photoshoot to her Instagram stories.

On Friday Sara shared photos from the sets of Atrangi Re, where she celebrated Christmas with co-star Dhanushya and director Aanand L Rai. Sara opted for a furry white sweater, jeans and sneakers as she posed alongside Dhanushya and Aanand L Rai. She captioned the photo, “It’s a warm and fuzzy Christmas.” Sara is busy with the shoot of her upcoming Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and has Sara in a double role.