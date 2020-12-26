‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu at Vajpayee memorial lecture

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 20:20 IST

Political parties should put an end to populism, introspect on the growing tendency to field candidates with criminal backgrounds, and choose the politics of conviction over convenience said vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.

Delivering the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by the think tank India Foundation, the vice president said, “The hunger for power and entry of people with a criminal background is leading to violence in the political arena and debasing politics...Unless these undesirable trends are checked, there will be further deterioration and cause irreparable damage to the country’s polity.”

Referring to Vajpayee as the father of coalition politics in India, for leading a coalition of 23 parties, Naidu said, political parties will do well to imbibe the qualities of consensus building from the late PM. “He (Vajpayee) epitomized the politics of conviction and consensus...For Vajpayee consensus was not an expedient political tool, it was a core element of his convictions,” Naidu said.

Referring to Vajpyee’s governance he said, the late PM fast tracked development in various sectors ranging from Gram Sadak Yojana to air connectivity to even political connectivity. “He got many parties together for the first time in India’s history and was able to provide able leadership and a stable government.”

“He took pragmatic initiatives and the reforms that were undertaken were aimed at making the life of the common man better. He wanted to make a difference, it was a golden era for economy, there was 8% growth per year, and he pushed several reforms. He used to say empowering the individual is empowering the nation,” the VP said.

On the growing trend of defections, Naidu said loopholes in the anti-defection laws need to be addressed. “In a democracy one has the right to change parties if you don’t like the policies or the leader, but that should be on issues. Defection matters cannot remain undecided for long periods of time; it will be making a mockery of democracy. Time has come for political parties to think, introspect and bid goodbye to politics of convenience and follow politics of conviction and politics of consensus,” he said.

He also called upon political parties to introspect on the tendency to field candidates with a criminal background; the instance of politicians indulging in violence and the emergence of caste-based politics.

He went on to add that people should elect their representatives on the basis of character, caliber, capacity and conduct and not caste, community, cash and criminality.

“We need to raise the level of debates, the level of discourse. It is time to reflect on what is happening, the standard of speeches…avoid unruly behaviour, physical fights also. Media has a responsibility too… this (unruly) behaviour should not be reported in a positive manner, you create disturbance you get prominence. Some MPs who prepare well and contribute to debates are not reported. Only unruly behaviour is reported, giving them prominence,” he said.

Urging political parties and governments to give priority to long-term development instead of populist policies, he said it is the duty of governments to help the weaker sections and give a helping hand to them.

“Governments should show a little bias in favour of the poor, the unorganised, the rural people and women because they have been discriminated against.”

The VP who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha also frowned on the tendency to disrupt the proceedings in the house. He said, “Disruption should be avoided. Let the government propose, the opposition oppose and let the house decide.”