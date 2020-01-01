News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘We keep ourselves away from politics’, says CDS General Bipin Rawat and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We keep ourselves away from politics’: CDS General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, who took charge as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Wednesday, said the job of the forces is to keep away from politics. Read more here.

Elevator at industrialist’s farmhouse drops 70 feet, kills him and 5 relatives

New Year’s Eve party turns tragic for Puneet Agrawal, a leading industrialist from Madhya Pradesh, as he and five other family members, died when an elevator at his farmhouse fell from a height of more than 70 feet. Read more here.

Training for Gaganyaan astronauts to begin in 3 weeks, says ISRO chief K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan formally announced Chandrayaan-3, India’s third mission to moon this year. Read more here.

Kanpur freezing, Lucknow not far behind

Uttar Pradesh is gripped by intense cold, minimum temperature in Kanpur plummeted to freezing point (zero degrees Celsius), coldest in the state, on the last day of the year. Read more here.

Action shifts to Tokyo, Australia

Four years on, come July 24, the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo will provide an opportunity for Indians to erase the memories of Rio, and prove that India is more than a two-medal sporting nation. Read more here.

New Year 2020: Sushmita Sen shares a fun-filled pic with Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah, says ‘own it and live it’

Actor Sushmita Sen wished her fans for the new year with family pictures. She posted pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee and Alisah on Instagram. Read more here.