Kanpur freezing, Lucknow not far behind

lucknow

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 10:53 IST

With the entire Uttar Pradesh in the grip of intense cold, minimum temperature in Kanpur plummeted to freezing point (zero degrees Celsius), coldest in the state, on the last day of the year. Bahraich (0.2 degrees) and Lucknow (0.7 degrees Celsius0 was not far behind.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature zero degree is a new record for the Manchester of the East. It was eight degrees below normal. On December 21, 2015, night temperature had dropped to 0.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website. The day temperature in Kanpur was 9.8 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below normal.

At 0.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Bahraich broke more than 106-year-old record. Way back on December 29, 1913, the lowest temperature in Bahraich was 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow bid adieu to 2019 by braving 0.7 degrees Celsius, equalling the temperature on December 29 in 2012. It was seven degrees below normal. The all time lowest temperature in the state capital was recorded on December 30, 1973 when it was 0.5 degrees Celsius.

In view of the cold wave, all schools of all the Boards from pre primary to Class 12 will remain closed till January 3, 2020. The schools were allowed to go ahead with their earlier scheduled practical examinations for the boards, said district magistrate, Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash.

The local forecast for Lucknow and adjoining area is mainly clear sky, becoming partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 18 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

To add to the trouble, now it is time to experience rain. The state forecast predicts rain/thundershower very likely at isolated places over the state. The met department has issued warning of cold to severe cold day conditions at a few places over the state. Dense fog was also very likely at isolated places over the state, said met director, JP Gupta.

Meanwhile, the cold wave has thrown life out of gear. “The cold here is unbearable, we have to leave a little late every morning due to the fog,” said Shalini Malhotra, who works in a private bank. “My flight has been delayed twice for two hours due to the extreme weather. The delays might hamper the urgency of a few people,” said Monika Tiwari, a resident of Alambagh.

“I have a two-wheeler and it’s hard to drive in this harsh winter. I have to wear gloves and layers of sweaters to stay protected,” said Ankit Malhotra, who works in a private technical company. “It’s hard to sell the vegetables and fruits in this cold. We stand here all day and the earnings are meager because people often buy vegetables from supermarkets due to this weather. Even the fruits don’t stay fresh for too long in this climate,” said Sundar Thakur, a fruit seller in Gomti Nagar.

“We didn’t expect such harsh weather, it’s tough to get out. Mostly the cab drivers reject the morning cabs due to fog and you have to look for the alternative. We order food online and even that doesn’t stay hot for a long time,” said Radhika Madan, a college student who came to visit Lucknow.