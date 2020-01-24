News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘We shouldn’t fall in trap of Pak-funded groups’, says Kapil Mishra to EC and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:57 IST

‘We shouldn’t fall in trap of Pak-funded groups’: Kapil Mishra tells EC

Kapil Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Model Town in Delhi Assembly elections, has told the election office that his tweets have been taken out of context and mis-represented to stoke differences.In his response to the showcause notice by the Returning Officer, Mishra said that his tweets have nothing to do with elections in Delhi. Read more

2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai

Two people in Mumbai, who returned from China, have been kept under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that has killed and infected many in the neighbouring country, news agency PTI reported on Friday. Read more

At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education

The government cannot get out of the education sector and to continue funding public education, a judge of the Delhi High Court observed during the hearing into a petition filed by JNUSU’s union leaders. The court has ordered the university to allow students, who have not registered for the next semester, to complete the formalities within the next one week. Read more

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul put on a show of class as India thrash New Zealand by 6 wickets in 1st T20I at Auckland

Shreyas Iyer turned on the class in the penultimate over, hitting Southee for two sixes and a boundary as India recorded one of their most comprehensive T20 victories over New Zealand away from home. Opening the innings, Rahul played shots all round the ground to put on a 99-run second-wicket stand with captain Virat Kohli. Read more

‘He’ll come to Chennai,’: Suresh Raina gives clarity on MS Dhoni’s IPL future, reveals his training plans for CSK

The former India captain, who was a part of Grade A till last year, did not find a place in any of the four grades.MS Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings is in no mood to even think of letting their captain go. On Thursday, CSK’s senior player Suresh Raina revealed the training plans of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020. Read more

Panga movie review: Kangana Ranaut touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster

A sincere ode to motherhood and those countless sacrifices that a woman – as a mother and a wife -- makes for her family, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga presents the minutiae of our daily lives as compelling cinema. It is also the story of hope and how dreams don’t come with an expiry date. Read more

Samsung has an answer for Apple’s AirDrop feature and its coming with Galaxy S20

Samsung is trying to bring a feature similar to Apple’s Airdrop in its smartphones, as per the latest screenshots shared by a leakster named Max Winebach on Twitter and XDA Developers website. The feature is called ‘Quick Share’. Read more

10 times Kim Kardashian and clan went make-up free and looked gorgeous

Kim Kardashian West was recently seen in grey sweatpants and a radiating make-up free face heading out to meet her husband, Kanye West. And Kim has shown the internet and us, you can be naturally beautiful without the glitz and glam. Read more