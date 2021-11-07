Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from Hindustan Times: What PM Modi said at BJP's national executive meet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 08:58 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

'Not because someone called Modi': What PM Modi said at BJP's national executive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive on Sunday and reiterated the principles of the party. Read more

India condemns attempt on life of Iraqi PM

India on Sunday condemned an attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saying terrorism and violence have no place in society and cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in the West Asian country. Read more

China: Communist party meet to cement Xi Jinping’s rule

A key three-day Communist Party of China (CPC) meeting to be held in Beijing from Monday is set to cement President Xi Jinping’s authority and pave the way for him to retain power for an unprecedented third time in 2022. Read more

T20 World Cup: India out of contention for semi-final berth as New Zealand beat Afghanistan

It's all but over for the Indian team. The pre-tournament favourites have been knocked out of the race to the semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE after New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi to join Pakistan in the knockouts. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan summoned by NCB for questioning again, here is why he did not appear

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was called to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for questioning on Sunday, an agency official told news agency ANI. However, he skipped the summons due to ill-health. Read more

 

