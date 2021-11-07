India condemns attempt on life of Iraqi PM

India on Sunday condemned an attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saying terrorism and violence have no place in society and cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in the West Asian country.

Al-Kadhimi escaped an assassination attempt after explosives-laden drones targeted his residence in Baghdad on Sunday. The attack added to tensions over the refusal by Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.

Seven security guards were injured in the attack by at least three drones in the heavily fortified Green Zone. There was no claim for the attack, but suspicion immediately fell on the Iran-backed militias that have publicly attacked Al-Kadhimi and issued threats.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to the attack by condemning it and expressing concern over the casualties.

“We strongly condemn the assassination attempt by drone attack [on Sunday] morning on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mr Mustafa al-Kadhimi,” he said.

“Terrorism and violence have no place in any civilised society. They cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Iraq,” he added.

Bagchi also expressed India’s concerns for the casualties caused by the attack and reiterated the country’s “support for the democratic process in Iraq”.

Troops deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt. Al-Kadhimi was unharmed and later appeared on Iraqi television, his left hand wrapped in a bandage. An aide confirmed a light cut.

“Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” he said. He called for calm and constructive dialogue “for the sake of Iraq and the future of Iraq”.

Iraqi interior ministry spokesman Gen Saad Maan, speaking to a state-run media outlet, said security forces were able to down two of the three drones used for the attack.

The US state department also condemned what it said was an “apparent act of terrorism”. Spokesperson Ned Price said, “We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack.”