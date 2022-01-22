News updates from HT: 18-year-old man arrested from Lucknow in Clubhouse app chat case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi police arrest 18-year-old from Lucknow in Clubhouse app chat case

The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old from Lucknow in connection with the Clubhouse chat in which participants were heard making derogatory and abusive comments against Muslim women. Read more

Orissa high court asks for status report on violence in Dhinkia steel plant site

The Orissa high court on Thursday asked the state’s home department to submit a status report on the ground situation in Dhinkia village, the proposed site of a 13.2 million tonne per annum integrated steel plant by Jindal Steel Works (JSW) in Jagatsinghpur district, where a face-off between villagers and police left more than two dozen persons injured six days ago. Read more

Virat Kohli looks disconnected; there is a division': Kaneria slams India's poor show, says 'Rahul not ready to lead'

India's ongoing tour of South Africa has been riddled with poor performances, controversies, and a lot of tension. Hardly anything has gone right for the Rahul Dravid-coached side as the 'Men in Blue' have been defeated in the ODI series after conceding the Test series 2-1 to the Proteas. Moreover, before the start of the white-ball series, Virat Kohli surprisingly stepped down as the nation's Test captain. Read more

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, spokesperson says ‘don’t give wind to false news’

Giving an update about legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health, her team has issued a statement urging fans not to believe any false news regarding her health. Read more

Rasika Dugal, 'back in the bay', went for a run

Rasika chose to bask in the weather of Mumbai through her own way – by going for a run with her fitness partner Sheldon Rego. Read more

Mumbai tragedy: Fire in residential building leaves 7 people dead, several hurt

Seven people died in the fire that broke out in a 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning. Read more

Video of a person knitting with noodles goes viral, makes people ask ‘Why’

Knitting is an art and there are several videos on the Internet that proves the same. One video showing this technique has now gone viral. Read more

