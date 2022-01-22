Home / India News / Delhi police arrest 18-year-old from Lucknow in Clubhouse app chat case
Delhi police arrest 18-year-old from Lucknow in Clubhouse app chat case

  • The police arrested Rahul Kapoor, who had registered himself on the Clubhouse app with the user-ID 'Bismillah'.
The Clubhouse interaction comes to light days after a massive uproar over Bulli Bai app case that listed Muslim women for auction along with their doctored photographs sourced without their permission.(Reuters)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old from Lucknow in connection with the Clubhouse chat in which participants were heard making derogatory and abusive comments against Muslim women. The accused, Rahul Kapoor, who had registered himself with the user-ID 'Bismillah', was apprehended after the Delhi Police sent a team to Lucknow.

Kapoor has claimed that he created an audio chat room on the instructions of a person, he identified as ‘Sallos’, and later handed him over the moderator key, Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said. Kapoor’s mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining the investigation in Delhi by evening.

The father of the suspect works as an accountant at Army Public School, Lucknow Cantt.

The arrest comes a day after Mumbai Police nabbed three people from Haryana in connection with the chat. The cyber cell of the Mumbai crime branch, based on a complaint by a woman, registered a case against the three accused under sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d) of IPC, and section 67 of Information Technology Act 2000. The accused were identified as Akash, Jeshnav Kakkar and Yash Parashar.

"We have registered a case against a vulgar Clubhouse app chat and arrested one person from Karnal, Haryana and is taken to 3 days SIT remand. 2 other accused are picked up from Faridabad and the process for their transit remand is in progress," Milind Bharambe, Joint CP Crime, said.

Bharambe confirmed that two chat rooms were created on the Clubhouse app, one on January 16band the other on January 16. He said that many participants were involved in making derogatory remarks about women and talking about auctioning their body parts.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
