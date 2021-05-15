News updates from HT: 21 members of Odisha's oldest tribes test Covid-19 positive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

21 members of some of oldest tribes in Odisha test positive

Some of Odisha’s and India’s oldest tribes, including a few with barely a few thousand surviving members, have reported 21 Covid-19 cases from among their ranks. Read more

India set to resurrect '101 squadron' at Hashimara base with 4 more Rafale jets

With another batch of four Rafale fighters landing at Ambala from Merignac-Bordeaux airbase in France on May 19-20, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to resurrect the 101 “Falcons of Chamb” squadron at Hashimara in West Bengal. Read more

Delhi has no space to bury the young who succumb to Covid-19

On Thursday, when 59-year-old Jitender Singh Shunty, a former legislator who has been helping with Covid-19 cremations at the Seemapuri crematorium, held the lifeless body of nine-month-old Krishu, his hands trembled. Read more

‘Getting used to climate and pitches’: Hanuma Vihari explains how County stint can help him in WTC final against NZ

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari opened up on his County stint with the Warwickshire, stating that it has been a challenging one but was also a good learning experience. Read more

When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage: 'My heart was thumping'

Madhuri Dixit, who turns a year older on May 15, set a new bar of success in the 1990s with her movies. Read more

Natasa Stankovic in ₹990 crop top and high-waisted jeans shows the right way to do casual date-night look

Natasa Stankovic has a style sense that is extremely trendy and Gen Z approved. From a crop top and high-waisted pants set to camisole satin dresses, the actor looks good in everything. Read more