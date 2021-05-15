‘Getting used to climate and pitches’: Hanuma Vihari explains how County stint can help him in WTC final against NZ

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari opened up on his County stint with the Warwickshire, stating that it has been a challenging one but was also a good learning experience. The right-hand batsman was contracted to play three matches for the club before joining the Indian Test squad for the Word Test Championship finale in Southampton.

Vihari had a tough county debut for Warwickshire as he was dismissed for a 23-ball duck against Nottinghamshire and managed to score just eight runs in the second innings. He batted well in the second game against Essex, scoring 32 & 52. He lost the plot again in the third encounter against Durham, as he grabbed another duck, after scoring just 8 runs in the first innings.

While speaking in an interview with news agency PTI, Vihari said that he is hopeful that the tough experience would help him in the upcoming clash against New Zealand.

“It's been challenging as it's an early part of the season but I have gained good experience. Getting used to the climate and pitches here is the idea. Hope it helps during the WTC final against New Zealand and the series against England,” said Vihari.

“It’s a good place to play cricket. So I would enjoy the challenge. It is tough in this cold but again it’s a different experience. Yes, I am still training in Birmingham,” he added.

Vihari further said that he has batted mostly in the top of the order in his domestic career and wouldn’t mind opening the innings against England.

“I will do anything the team asks of me. I batted top of the order most of my career so I’m familiar with the challenge. I would like to focus on my own game and try to control the controllables,” said Vihari.

