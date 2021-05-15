'There was renewed energy about them this time': Sunil Gavaskar names the team that looked like 'champion' in IPL 2021

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for their exemplary performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The three-time champions were placed second on the points table with 6 wins before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubbles.

CSK had a tough season last year as they ended up seventh in the league stages. They lacked the services of several match-winners like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Moreover, it was the first time in the IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs.

But this year, they started afresh with several new players in the den but the same core group. Be it their game plan or the form of players, they ticked all the boxes and left no stone unturned in outclassing the opponents.

Gavaskar was immensely impressed with their phenomenal comeback. Writing in his column for Sportstar, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that there was a ‘renewed energy’ about Dhoni & Co this time.

“All the other teams were in top form with last year’s disappointing team, Chennai Super Kings, looking like the champion it usually had been all these years. There was a renewed energy about the team this time, though there were no major changes to its squad,” Gavaskar wrote.

The batting great further highlighted that promoting Moeen Ali at No. 3 was the ‘masterstroke’. He also lauded other England all-rounder, Sam Curran for his wonderful contribution.

“The promotion of Moeen Ali to the top of the order at No. 3 turned out to be a masterstroke as the left-handed batsman produced some blistering innings. The seasoned Faf du Plessis was in cracking form, too, and, along with the promising Ruturaj Gaekwad, gave the team some top starts.

“Sam Curran continues to impress and improve with every game and bids fair to be considered a proper all-rounder now. It’s the final overs’ bowling that the side needs to strengthen as was evident in the match against Mumbai when, despite scoring 218, it lost the game off the last ball,” Gavaskar stated.

