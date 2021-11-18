News updates from HT: 5 accused get bail in ED’s money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Five accused get bail in ED’s money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A special court has granted interim bail to five people booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Read More

SC sets aside HC ruling that held 'skin-to-skin contact' key for sexual assault

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a verdict of the Bombay high court that said skin-to-skin contact was a necessary ingredient for punishing persons accused of sexually assaulting minors. Read More

Let’s ensure cryptocurrency doesn’t end up in wrong hands, says PM Modi

Modern technologies have the potential to be used as instruments of conflict and domination, and democratic nations should work together on cryptocurrency to ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'I rated him highly. But he hasn't lived up to my expectations': Inzamam says explosive India batter is 'under pressure'

India brushed off the disappointment of the T20 World Cup with a win over New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur. However, the victory wasn't as easy as it seemed at one stage. Read More

Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai and Gia, thank surrogate for being 'part of this incredible journey'

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared the news with her fans. She also posted a picture of herself with Gene. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Dhawan's intense workout to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee is all the motivation you need: Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan enjoys the title of one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The star is a fitness buff and is known for his dedication to living a healthy and fit lifestyle. Read More

Ducati's flagship superbike, Panigale V4 SP launched in India at over ₹36 lakh

Ducati India on Thursday announced the launch of its new flagship superbike in the country, the Panigale V4 SP. The motorcycle has been priced at ₹36,07,000 lakh in India (Ex-Showroom). Read More

Watch | How PM Modi warned against Crypto, Bitcoin at Sydney Dialogue I Key Highlights

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON