News updates from HT: Afghan army chief postpones India visit and all the latest news

Afghan Army chief postpones visit to India because of Taliban offensive

Afghan Army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai has postponed a visit to India this week because of the offensive by the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Afghan embassy said on Monday. Read More

BS Yediyurappa announces his resignation as Karnataka chief minister

Putting an end to speculation, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation during a function celebrating the second-year anniversary of his government in Bengaluru. Read More

Rahul Gandhi rides tractor to Parliament in protest against farm laws

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor to the Parliament on Monday. The vehicle was mounted with a banner demanding that the three “anti-farmer black laws” be repealed. Gandhi, however, could not take the tractor inside the premises as only vehicles with valid passes are allowed entry. Read More

Ladakh visit cancelled due to bad weather; President travels to north Kashmir

President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Ladakh to attend a function on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday was cancelled due to bad weather. With Ladakh trip cancelled, the President travelled to north Kashmir’s frontier district of Baramulla. Read More

Aussie coach's epic reaction after 'Terminator' Titmus' win is making waves on social media - WATCH

A win at the Olympics is sure to fire up many athletes and support staff. It is the biggest stage for sporting events where athletes from all round the world turn up for their countries and match-up against the best athletes of the world. On Monday, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus surprised everyone when she managed to win the gold medal ahead of five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States in a thrilling women's 400m freestyle final. Read More

Anushka Sharma enjoys a day out in bag worth more than ₹2 lakh, chic denims and crop top

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently turned muse for Athiya Shetty in the United Kingdom. Anushka is with her husband Virat Kohli in the UK. She posed for the camera in the scenic outdoors wearing a cropped jacket over a crop tee and denims. Read on to know the mind-blowing price of her jacket and shoulder bag. Read More

Saif Ali Khan on whether he gave Kareena Kapoor a haircut during lockdown: ‘I think she would stab me’

In the absence of salon services during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, many celebrity couples gave each other DIY haircuts, but Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were not among them. In a new interview, he joked that she might ‘stab’ him if he tried to give her a trim. Read More

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser customers banned from reselling the SUV. Here's why

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been a formidable SUV across the globe and has had quite a successful run in many countries. Famed for its go-anywhere capabilities and imposing body structure, the latest 2022 LC300 Land Cruiser has received thousands of orders in Japan but for those here looking at driving the model home, there's a catch - they reportedly cannot sell the vehicle within 12 months from the date of purchase. Read More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: From Samsung Galaxy M31s to iQOO 7 5G, here are the top deals for Prime Day today

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: One of the most awaited e-commerce sales of the year is finally here, with offers across every section of the online store. From computers, laptops to tablets, smartphones, accessories, electronics, TV and home appliances, the popular sale, which began at midnight, offers deep discounts on several products from Xiaomi, Samsung, and iQOO, among others. Read More