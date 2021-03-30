News updates from HT: After hottest March day in 76 years, Delhi temperature to drop today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi sees hottest March day in 76 years, temperature set to drop from today

Delhi recorded its hottest day in of March since 1945 on the festival of Holi on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings showed. Read more

PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of April 6 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in poll-bound Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where elections will be held on April 6. Read more

President Ram Nath Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS today

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to undergo a planned bypass procedure on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Read more

Maharashtra records close to 600k Covid-19 cases in March

As the fear of another lockdown looms over Maharashtra, March, 2021, with two days still to go, is on its way to being the state’s worst month in terms of Covid-19 cases. The state has been battling the pandemic for over a year now. Read more

‘He takes bit too much risk but it's his strength’: Aakash Chopra hails ‘special player' Rishabh Pant

The recently-concluded ODI series between India and England has brought wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant under the spotlight. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor spotted by paparazzi for first time since making Covid-19 recovery. See pics

Actor Ranbir Kapoor finally stepped out of his home after making a full recovery from Covid-19. He was clicked in Mumbai's Juhu, as he made his way to producer Aarti Shetty's home. Read more



