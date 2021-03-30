Delhi sees hottest March day in 76 years, temperature set to drop from today

Delhi recorded its hottest day in of March since 1945 on the festival of Holi on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings showed. Scientists, however, said that the temperature will come down on Tuesday as wind speeds are expected to pick up.

Met officials said that a severe heatwave gripped Delhi on Monday as the mercury level at the Safdarjung observatory rose to 40.1 degrees Celsius. This was 8 degrees above the season’s normal.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was also the highest in 76 years, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said.

“It is the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when the national capital recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The weather stations at Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa recorded maximum temperatures of 41.8 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius, and 41.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“From Tuesday, the maximum temperature will come down because of strong winds that are expected to blow in the city. The pollution levels are also likely to improve drastically because of the winds,” said Srivastava.