News updates from HT: AI flies India's 1st international flight with fully Covid vaccinated crew and all the latest news

This is India's 1st international flight with fully Covid vaccinated crew

Air India Express, the budget wing of the Air India, on Friday operated the country's first international flight with the crew fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Read More

Afghan situation fluid, uncertain amid Taliban’s ‘relentless pursuit of power’: Shringla

The situation in Afghanistan is fluid and uncertain amid the drawdown of US forces and the Taliban’s “relentless pursuit of power through violence”, including targeted assassinations and capture of territory, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Friday. Read More

Rule of land supreme, not your policy: Parliamentary panel to Twitter

Indian representatives of microblogging platform Twitter appeared before the parliamentary panel chaired by Congress' Shashi Tharoor to discuss the issue of its guidelines and the misuse of its platform. Read More

Here's how ICC will use reserve day in India vs New Zealand WTC final after rain washes out Day 1 in Southampton

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand hit a rain roadblock even before the toss could take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Read More

Neena Gupta recalls choking with 'guilt and shame' after asking for work in Instagram post

Neena Gupta in her recently released autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, opened up about feeling 'shame' after she posted a message on Instagram, asking for work. Read More

Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass: How to claim free rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India opened up for beta testers yesterday and if you managed to sign up for beta testing then you can head over to the Play Store and download it right away. Read More