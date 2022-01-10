News updates from HT: Akali leader Majithia gets interim protection from arrest and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Akali leader Majithia gets interim protection from arrest in Punjab drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, 46, on Monday got interim protection from arrest in the drugs case registered against him by Punjab Police in Mohali on December 20. Read More

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Jan 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil will also be inaugurated in Chennai along with the medical colleges on January 12. Read More

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's trainer shares yoga guide for Covid-19 recovery and building immunity

With the Covid-19 cases rising again in the country fuelled by the Omicron variant, people are scared for themselves and their loved ones. Read More

Mahindra-owned SsangYong Motor sold for $255 million

South Korea's SsangYong Motor will have new owners once again after the company confirmed on Monday that it had been acquired by a local consortium for 305 billion Won or approximately $254.56 million. Read More

Amid calls of Twitter ban, Siddharth clarifies his tweet to Saina Nehwal: 'Nothing disrespectful intended'

Actor Siddharth has issued a clarification on his reaction to shuttler Saina Nehwal's tweet after the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on January 5 in Punjab. Read More