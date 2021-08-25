Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: All 78 evacuees from Afghanistan at ITBP camp test Covid negative and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Evacuees were flown in from Kabul to Delhi on Tuesday, August 24. (Courtesy: MEA/Twitter)

All 78 quarantined evacuees from Afghanistan test negative for Covid-19: ITBP

The evacuees at Chhawla camp of the ITBP included 24 Indians and 54 Afghan nationals. All of them were tested for the virus upon their arrival at the Delhi airport. Read more

Narayan Rane arrest: Will send 75,000 letters to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP

Addressing a press conference, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said these letters won't let Thackeray forget how many years its has been since India gained independence. Read more

Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain indulge in heated debate before start of India-England 3rd Test

Twitter was abuzz after Gavaskar and Hussain’s banter on Sony Sports Network before the toss of the India-England third Test at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday. Read more

