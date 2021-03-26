News updates from HT: All-Indian crew of vessel behind Suez Canal logjam safe and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Strong winds resulted in grounding of MV Ever given, crew safe
MV Ever Given, the massive Japanese-owned container vessel that has created a logjam in the Suez Canal after it ran aground this week, has an all-Indian crew of 25 members who are all currently safe. Read More
Trains halted, shops closed: How Bharat Bandh called by farmers is panning out
Nearly five hours into the 12-hour nationwide blockade, called by farmers protesting against agricultural legislation enacted by the government scores of farmers and activists have blocked major highways, rail routes and ensured the closure of markets across several regions. Read More
Heat stress in India can reduce industrial output: Study
For every one-degree Celsius (°C) rise in annual temperatures over average temperatures for the 1980-2000 period, Indian industrial plants likely produced 2% less revenue. Read More
Substantial potential in India for AMG brand: Mercedes boss Martin Schwenk
Mercedes-Benz has been on a product offensive in India with a special eye out on first-time buyers in the luxury car segment. Read More
Mira Rajput in Rs.3K contrasting shirt and pants does summer chic look right
Comfy cotton shirts teamed with a pair of breezy pants seems to be the dress code this summer and looks like Mira Rajput did get the memo as she is acing this style. Read More
Mumbai Police shares mask-related post with Zack Snyder's Justice League twist
Are you a regular user of Instagram? Then there is a possibility that you have noticed the various posts shared by Mumbai Police. Read More
From cooperative to coercive federalism: Fallouts of Delhi law | On The Record
Rajya Sabha cleared the NCT bill which empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with powers over all of the Delhi Government's decisions. Watch