News updates from HT: All-Indian crew of vessel behind Suez Canal logjam safe and all the latest news

Strong winds resulted in grounding of MV Ever given, crew safe

MV Ever Given, the massive Japanese-owned container vessel that has created a logjam in the Suez Canal after it ran aground this week, has an all-Indian crew of 25 members who are all currently safe. Read More

Trains halted, shops closed: How Bharat Bandh called by farmers is panning out

Nearly five hours into the 12-hour nationwide blockade, called by farmers protesting against agricultural legislation enacted by the government scores of farmers and activists have blocked major highways, rail routes and ensured the closure of markets across several regions. Read More

Heat stress in India can reduce industrial output: Study

For every one-degree Celsius (°C) rise in annual temperatures over average temperatures for the 1980-2000 period, Indian industrial plants likely produced 2% less revenue. Read More

Substantial potential in India for AMG brand: Mercedes boss Martin Schwenk

Mercedes-Benz has been on a product offensive in India with a special eye out on first-time buyers in the luxury car segment. Read More

Mira Rajput in Rs.3K contrasting shirt and pants does summer chic look right

Comfy cotton shirts teamed with a pair of breezy pants seems to be the dress code this summer and looks like Mira Rajput did get the memo as she is acing this style. Read More

Mumbai Police shares mask-related post with Zack Snyder's Justice League twist

Are you a regular user of Instagram? Then there is a possibility that you have noticed the various posts shared by Mumbai Police. Read More

From cooperative to coercive federalism: Fallouts of Delhi law | On The Record

Rajya Sabha cleared the NCT bill which empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with powers over all of the Delhi Government's decisions. Watch