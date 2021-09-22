News updates from HT: RN Ravi resigns as interlocutor for Naga peace talks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RN Ravi resigns as Naga peace talks interlocutor

The Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks since 2014 – R N Ravi, with whom Naga groups had refused to hold any discussions, on Wednesday stepped down from the post. Read more

'Rahul, Priyanka are like my children': Amarinder Singh says he won't let Navjot Sidhu become CM

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will never allow Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the chief minister of Punjab as Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as the chief minister has only widened the road for Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the CM face in the upcoming election. Read more

‘Looking at it urgently,’ says UK envoy on vaccine certification for India

The British government on Wednesday included India’s Covishield in a list of approved Covid-19 jabs though the two sides are yet to reach common ground on certification so that fully vaccinated Indian travellers to the UK can avoid quarantine. Read more

States will provide ₹50,000 as ex gratia for deaths due to Covid-19: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that families of those who died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will receive an ex gratia of ₹50,000 from the state disaster response fund (SDRF). Read more

'It's quite a big thing being demoted from captaincy': Pietersen, Gavaskar on whether Warner, Williamson have 'issues'

David Warner was axed as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the first-half of IPL 2021 following a dismal show by the team back in April-May. With SRH losing five games out their first six, Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as captain of the side. Read more

Richa Chadha furious at restaurant for not letting woman wearing saree in, calls it 'residue of post-colonial trauma'

Delhi restaurant Aquila is under fire from social media after they refused to let a woman wearing a saree in. In a viral video, a woman asked a member of the restaurant staff why she is not being let in. Read more

Chhattisgarh to launch tourism circuit based on Lord Ram’s stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya

When it comes to places of religious significance and those finding mention in mythological stories, the state of Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists. Read more