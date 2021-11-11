Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Amruta Fadnavis sends legal notice to Nawab Malik and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Amruta Fadnavis sends legal notice to Nawab Malik and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife has sent a legal notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for “tarnishing the image of her family”.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Unconditional apology or…': Devendra Fadnavis wife sends legal notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife has sent a legal notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for “tarnishing the image of her family”. Read More

BSF jurisdiction: Amarinder asks Punjab govt not to politicise national security

Rejecting the Punjab government resolution moved in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday against the Centre’s move to extend the operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15km to 50km. Read More

Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years

Tripura has reported the highest number of dengue cases in five years since 2017 - at least 255 - across five of the state’s eight districts even as the disease has caused no death so far. Read More

RELATED STORIES

'He can be Hardik Pandya's back-up': Laxman names India youngster who can be groomed into a future 'utility all-rounder'

With the BCCI announcing a 16-member T20I squad for India which will face New Zealand in three matches later this month, former batter VVS Laxman welcomed the changes. Read More

Shilpa Shetty tells paparazzi 'lelo bhai' at airport as she returns from Himachal Pradesh, Raj Kundra is missing again

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who was in Himachal Pradesh for a few days, flew back to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Read More

World Diabetes Day: How to prevent, manage type 2 diabetes to protect your heart

In response to growing concerns about the health and economic threat posed by diabetes, World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
news update
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur; no injuries reported

Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years

'Unconditional apology or…': Fadnavis wife sends legal notice to Nawab Malik

Complaint filed against Kangana for 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP