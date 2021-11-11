BSF jurisdiction: Amarinder asks Punjab govt not to politicise national security

Rejecting the Punjab government resolution moved in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday against the Centre’s move to extend the operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15km to 50km, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh asked the state government not to politicise the issue of national security for petty partisan motives.

Also read: BSF jurisdiction: Punjab assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre’s move

“The operational jurisdiction of the BSF concerns national security and not law and order in the state, which the current powers that be in Punjab are apparently not able to understand,” he said in a statement issued in Chandigarh.

Capt Amarinder Singh said that it was sad that the government was trying to politicise an issue that concerns national security and all border states, including Punjab.

Needed to counter Pakistani drones

He said that it’s not only Punjab but states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal and others where the BSF jurisdiction is 50km inside the international border.

The former chief minister added that Pakistan is using sophisticated technology and highly improvised drones with a range of 30km, so it is important that the BSF gets more operational jurisdiction.

“Extending the operational jurisdiction of the BSF neither infringes upon the federal authority of the state, nor questions the competence of the state police in maintaining law and order, as some vested political interests are trying to make out,” he said.

Difference between law and order and national security

He said that there is a huge difference between law and order and national security. “Unfortunately, people playing up the issue are unable to make out the difference between law and order and national security,” he said, adding, “The BSF like Punjab Police is our own force and not any external or foreign force coming to occupy our land.”

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha’s special session, demanding the withdrawal of the Union home ministry’s directive that increases the BSF jurisdiction. Randhawa termed it an expression of distrust towards the state police and people of Punjab.