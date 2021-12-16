Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Gen MM Naravane takes over as chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Gen MM Naravane takes over as chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Army chief General MM Naravane.(PTI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.After CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death, Army chief Gen MM Naravane takes over as chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as a stop-gap arrangement to fill up the post that fell vacant with the tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Read more

'If Azhar has inside information, he should come out and tell us': Gavaskar reacts strongly to Rohit-Kohli 'rift' tweet

Ever since BCCI confirmed the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain, there has been significant unrest in the Indian cricket fraternity. The suddenness of the announcement – which was made last week – received a mixed reaction from former players and fans alike. Read more

Spider-Man No Way Home review: Marvel, Tom Holland's Spidey-spectacle offers never a dull moment, but rarely a great one

RELATED STORIES

Aside from focusing on Peter Parker and the high school years more than its predecessors, the only thing that really makes him distinctive is that he isn’t a standalone superhero. Read more

Deliveries of Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters begin

Ola Electric has started the deliveries for Ola S1 ans S1 Pro electric scooters, fulfilling its promise that its flagship product will hit the Indian roads by mid-December. Read more

Not able to sleep well? Avoid making these mistakes post sunset

After a day's work, one looks forward to hitting the bed at night for giving mind the much-deserved rest, and expects to sleep soundly. A good night's sleep can refresh and rejuvenate one for the day ahead. Read more

Mumbai Police relates to this dialogue by Ashutosh Rana from Aranyak. Watch

Do you follow Mumbai Police on Instagram? Then chances are you know about the kind of posts that they often share. The department regularly shares posts – with a touch of creativity – to spread awareness among people on different issues. Read more

The frontrunners as Modi govt races to appoint the next Chief of Defence Staff

After the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat in a Mi-17V5 chopper crash last week, the Modi government is working fast on appointing the new chief of defence staff (CDS). Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army gen mm naravane
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP