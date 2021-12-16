'If Azhar has inside information, he should come out and tell us': Gavaskar reacts strongly to Rohit-Kohli 'rift' tweet

Ever since BCCI confirmed the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain, there has been significant unrest in the Indian cricket fraternity. The suddenness of the announcement – which was made last week – received a mixed reaction from former players and fans alike, and a lack of information over the decision-making process prompted further speculation over the situation.

Amid a significant lack of clarity over the recent developments in Indian cricket, former Indian captain and president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Azharuddin added fuel to fire with his tweet on Tuesday.

“Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket,” Azharuddin wrote on his Twitter profile.

Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021

However, Virat Kohli – in his press conference on Wednesday – refuted the claim and insisted he never asked for a break and remains available for the ODI series against South Africa.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has opened up on the ongoing situation, and urged Azharuddin to “come out and tell us what happened” if he has any inside information.

“Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azhar has said something; if Azhar has some inside information on what has happened, he should be the one to come out and tell us what happened,” Gavaskar said on India Today.

The former Indian cricketer also insisted that it would not be fair on the players if people make assumptions.

“I will give the benefit of doubt to both the players because they have served Indian cricket brilliantly. I don't think it is fair for any of us to point fingers at them,” said Gavaskar.