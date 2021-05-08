News updates from HT: Army inducts first batch of women in non-officer cadre and all the latest news

Army inducts first batch of women in military police

The Indian Army on Saturday inducted the first batch of women into the Corps of Military Police, the first time women have joined the military in the non-officer cadre, officials said.

‘Elections in India need immediate reform’: Mamata Banerjee

Elections in India need to undergo immediate reforms, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday while addressing the West Bengal legislative assembly on Saturday.

India surviving on system created by Nehru, Indira Gandhi: Shiv Sena editorial

In a hard-hitting editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena on Saturday criticised the Modi government for "failing" to handle the Covid-19 pandemic situation of the country.

How will DRDO's anti-Covid drug work? All you need to know

The Drug Controller General of India has approved an anti-Covid oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy.

Neliima Azeem on her divorce when son Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘Pankaj and I never had a home together’

Neliima Azeem talked about her divorce from her first husband, Pankaj Kapur, when their son Shahid Kapoor was just three-and-a-half years old.

'Good chance that crowds will be allowed': Kevin Pietersen suggests a new venue for IPL 2021

There has been clamour in the past few days about the Indian Premier League 2021 resuming in the United Kingdom later in the year.

Oxygen shortage: What Supreme Court's new task force will do | Covid

As India faces a severe medical oxygen shortage even as Covid-19 cases continue to mount in record numbers, the Supreme Court set up an expert task force to handle the issue.