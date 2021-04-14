News updates from HT: Ashok Gehlot warns people as virus cases surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Behave as if there is a lockdown': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot warns people as Covid-19 cases surge

As the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) show a huge increase, many state governments have taken strict measures and others have asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. One such state is Rajasthan where chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it is necessary to take strict and effective steps similar to lockdown.

Harsh Shringla tests Covid negative after false alarm; MEA heaves sigh of relief

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla tested negative on Wednesday morning after a false alarm on Tuesday, which led to the cancellation of a meeting between visiting French foreign minister Jean Yves Le Drian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said.

Covid-19: Punjab CM writes to Centre, seeks postponement of CBSE board exams

As cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spike in Punjab, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sought the postponement of CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 in order to allay uncertainty among students and their parents. He wrote a letter to Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting cancellation of these exams.

Partha Chatterjee summoned by ED in ponzi scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served a notice to West Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, news agency ANI reported. The agency has asked Chatterjee to appear before for questioning next week in connection with a ponzi scam, ANI further reported.

Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as she recovers from Covid-19: 'Only time being negative is a good thing'

Actor Alia Bhatt has recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram so share a happy picture and give her fans an update on her health.

How well did KKR's spin Powerplay tactic work?

When KKR took on Mumbai Indians, it was about the two finest strategists in white ball cricket pitting their brains against each other. And because Eoin Morgan's KKR had lost 21 of their 27 previous encounters, the onus was on the England player to get one over Rohit Sharma.

Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in pink lehenga while dancing with Nora Fatehi

Madhuri Dixit is currently shooting for her dance reality show in Mumbai and giving us some great ethnic sartorial inspiration. The actor is always a vision to behold whenever she opts to wear traditional attires and her recent outfit, that also has a modern touch to it, is one of our most favourite looks of the actor.

Sit in a tub full of snakes, win $10,000 – YouTuber’s challenge leaves netizens shocked

Remember the American YouTuber who gave away free burgers as well as money to the customers at his newly-opened restaurant chain? Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, known for his out-of-the-box videos has dropped a bizarre video that is now swiftly going viral.

Mahakumbh: Lakhs of devotees participate in third ‘Shahi Snan’ at Haridwar

Amid rising Covid cases, lakhs of devotees gathered at Haridwar for Mahakumbh. Devotees took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the occasion of third 'Shahi Snan’. IG Kumbh Mela Sanjay Gunjyal said that 6 lakh people arrived for ‘Baisakhi Snan’ this year.

