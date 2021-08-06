News updates from HT: Assam, Meghalaya CMs discuss border dispute and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet to discuss border row, panels to submit reports soon

CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma held a joint press conference after the talks. Read more

Health minister meets Biological E MD; briefed on progress of its Covid-19 vaccine

Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that he assured Biological E of support from the Central government for its vaccine. Read more

Tokyo Olympics: India’s foreign wrestling coach Murad expelled from Games for referee assault

The Russian coach was punished for his behaviour following Deepak Punia’s defeat in his bronze medal playoff on Thursday. Read more

The Suicide Squad movie review: James Gunn's DC film is a bonkers bloodbath of brilliance

James Gunn's DC film is both a creative departure from his Marvel movies, and also a return to his gonzo roots. Read more

WhatsApp introduces “View Once” feature to users: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp's parent company Facebook is going to introduce the feature of being able to send self-destructing photos and videos within the app. Read more

Ola receives bookings from over 1000 cities for its electric scooter

Ola electric scooter is set to launch on August 15 and it is now available for bookings at ₹499. Read more

Women's hockey team cries during PM Modi phone call after Olympics loss

Indian Women's hockey team broke down during A telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch