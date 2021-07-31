News updates from HT: Babul Supriyo edits resignation post and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Babul Supriyo edits resignation post, deletes 'won't join any party' part

Hours after posting the news of his exit from politics on Facebook, Babul Supriyo on Saturday edited the post a little bit, triggering speculation of whether his road to any other party remains open or not. Read more

‘They can fast, not my business’: Bommai says will implement Mekedatu project

Karnataka’s new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state will get Centre’s approval regarding the Mekedatu drinking water project over the Cauvery river. Read more

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu loses semi-final to Tai Tzu-Ying, to compete for bronze medal

PV Sindhu lost to top-seed Tai Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21 in the semi-final of the women's singles badminton on Saturday but remains in contention of a podium finish. Read more

Richa Chadha backs Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, slams those ‘blaming women for mistakes of men'

Richa Chadha, commenting on the negativity directed at Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn case, criticised the act of ‘blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives’. Read more

WhatsApp launches Billie Eilish animated sticker pack; Here’s how to download it

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out an animated sticker pack to celebrate the Pride month. And now, the company has collaborated with US singing sensation Billie Eilish for a new animated sticker pack. Read more

Worse impact of Delta variant on pregnant women: Health experts

Amid rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2, several top UK health officials have urged expectant mothers to get vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as soon as possible. Read more

SBI's 'Monsoon Dhamaka' offer: Bank waives off processing fee on home loans

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday announced a special "Monsoon Dhamaka" offer for its customers under which homebuyers will be able to avail loans without any processing fee till August 31. Read more