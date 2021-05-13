News updates from HT: Bengal guv Dhankar visits post-poll violence hit areas, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Destruction of democracy': Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar after visiting areas hit by post-poll violence

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district, where four people were killed in firing by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during fourth phase of assembly polls on April 10. The governor said that he is shocked to see condition in the area in the wake of post-poll violence.

Punjab joins COVAX to procure Covid-19 vaccines at affordable prices

The Punjab government joined the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative to procure Covid-19 vaccines globally at the best price, becoming the first state in India to do so, chief minister Amarinder Singh's office announced on Thursday. The decision to join COVAX alliance was taken during a virtual Cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister.

Kerala orders ban on fishing till May 17 in wake of cyclonic storm

The Kerala state disaster management authority (SDMA) announced on Thursday that fishing will be banned near the coast of the state till May 17 in wake of a low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and the adjacent Lakshadweep area which is like to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16 (Sunday). Named 'Tauktae', it will be the first cyclonic storm of 2021.

Bihar extends Covid-19 lockdown: What’s allowed and what’s not

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday that a state-wide lockdown, in effect since May 5 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is being extended by 10 days, till May 25. Originally scheduled to end on Saturday, the lockdown will enter extended phase from May 16 onwards.

Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday appointed former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar as the head coach of Indian Women's Cricket Team. The Indian cricket board had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

Dell XPS 13 9310 review: The Intel 11th-gen eye-candy

Dell's XPS laptop lineup has always been an eye-candy for those who want a beautiful looking piece of hardware that runs Windows. However, the same focus has been given to the power underneath all that metal chassis as well.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan's torture of a film is among his worst ever

It takes some doing to make a film, that leaves one wondering, if it would really have been that bad if the pandemic took you out last week. With Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan brings yet another deadly wave of cringeworthy one-liners, cheap CGI action, and a senseless story that are a torture to sit through.

Explained: How Israel-Palestine hostilities peaked & the human cost of violence

Violence has escalated between Israel and Palestine in the last few days. Rockets streamed out of Gaza towards Israeli cities and the Israeli Army pounded the territory in retaliation with air strikes. This has been by far the most severe outbreak of violence since 2014.