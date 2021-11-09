News updates from HT: BJP accuses previous UPA govt of irregularities in Rafale jets deal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP accuses previous Congress-led govt of irregularities in Rafale jets deal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of irregularities in the Rafale fighter jets deal, citing a French online journal’s report, and triggered a fresh war of words between the governing and the opposition party. Read more

Faf du Plessis has his say on India's early exit from T20 World Cup and Virat Kohli's legacy as T20I captain

India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end on Monday, following their final Round 12 match against Namibia. The Men in Blue played extremely well in their final three games of the World Cup, but that would not prove enough to nullify the repercussion of a poor start to the tournament that the team endured. Read more

Spider-Man No Way Home leak: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in one frame, Daredevil joins party. See pics

A new leak has added more fuel to rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. An apparent leak of an upcoming trailer for the movie shows them sharing a frame with current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. Read more

Skoda Slavia cabin sketch revealed. Booking details, deliveries and more here

Skoda Slavia sedan is the next big launch lined up by the Czech auto maker for India and the company on Tuesday revealed the design sketch of the cabin in the Slavia. Read more

Vaani Kapoor sizzles in ₹1.3 lakh strappy jumpsuit, says ‘Aashiqui on my mind’

While fun and citrus-coloured jumpsuits were a fashion fad this summer, the style is still trending for autumn and winter but with a more subtle (albeit still bright) route and Vaani Kapoor's latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Read more

Artist’s mind-blowing transformations into different characters will make your jaw drop in wonder

“Wow, that is incredible,” probably this is what you will be inclined to say after seeing the amazing transformation videos of makeup artist Dikshita Jindal. This Delhi-based artist often shares her videos on Instagram that showcase her incredible makeup skills. Read more

'India should...': Obama slams China, Russia, Trump on climate change | COP26

At COP26, former United States President Barack Obama criticised China and Russia for a ‘dangerous lack of urgency’ in cutting their climate emissions. Chinese president Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin skipped the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. Watch here