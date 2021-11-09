Artist’s mind-blowing transformations into different characters will make your jaw drop in wonder

“Wow, that is incredible,” probably this is what you will be inclined to say after seeing the amazing transformation videos of makeup artist Dikshita Jindal. This Delhi-based artist often shares her videos on Instagram that showcase her incredible makeup skills. Her clips also leave people stunned. She is making headlines again following a post shared by YouTube India on their official Instagram page.

“They said she could be anything so she became everything,” reads the caption of the post. The share contains several videos that show her transforming herself into different characters both from reel and real lives.

Take a look at the videos to see which one you love the most:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 6,100 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“OMG! It’s amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are just superb,” posted another. “Wow!!” commented a third. Many also posted heart emoticons while reacting.

What are your thoughts on the video?

