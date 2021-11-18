News updates from HT: BJP minister from Himachal outlines reason for bypoll defeat and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP minister from Himachal outlines reason for bypoll defeat

Himachal Pradesh minister Rakesh Pathania on Thursday said that the ‘overconfidence’ among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led to its defeat in the recent bypolls. Read more

Kangana Ranaut's idea of 'freedom' not new, says Congress leader; explains why

Jairam Ramesh said the actor is only mouthing what RSS-affiliated pseudo-historians and self-styled scholars have been desperately trying to mainstream for years. Read more

English cricketer issues apology to Cheteshwar Pujara for 'racist', 'unacceptable' behaviour

Somerset's Jack Brooks has apologized to India's Cheteshwar Pujara for “racist" behavior during the latter's time at Yorkshire. He also issued apology for using racist language in tweets that date back to 2012. Read more

Saif Ali Khan reveals he got scammed in Mumbai property deal: ‘Gave 70% of what I had earned till that time’

During a conversation with Rani Mukerji, Saif said that a few years ago he had invested about 70% of what he'd 'earned till that time’. The video of their chat was released by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel. Read more

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Is it safe to watch lunar eclipse with naked eye?

The internet is buzzing about the longest partial lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan in 580 years that is set to occur on November 19 and will last for 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds. Read more