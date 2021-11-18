Kangana Ranaut's idea of 'freedom' not new, says Congress leader; explains why

Amid the raging controversy over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's comment that India got actual freedom in 2014 and what India received in 1947 was mere 'bheek', senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the actor is only mouthing what RSS-affiliated pseudo-historians and self-styled scholars have been desperately trying to mainstream for years.

"A recent Padma Shri awardee has been hitting the headlines for her outrageous statements on Indian history. She’s only mouthing what RSS-affiliated pseudo-historians and self-styled scholars have been desperately trying to mainstream for years. Her sutradhars are in power today," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The political controversy that followed Kangana's statement was inevitable as the Bollywood actor slammed the Congress and disrespected Mahatma Gandhi and also issued statements defending her claim. Kangana said the battle of 1857 was a major battle in the history of India's freedom movement, whereas the freedom that India attained in 1947 was 'bheek' as no battle was fought in 1947, she defended. In her further comments on her 'bheek' remark, she slammed Mahatma Gandhi and said, "Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

"So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes," the actor whose Twitter account has been suspended recently posted on Instagram.

The Congress demanded the withdrawal of Kangana's Padma Shri which Kangana offered to do if anyone could tell her which battle was fought in 1947, the Kangana wrote.