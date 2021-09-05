Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: BJP MLA blames Taliban for fuel price rise in India and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: BJP MLA blames Taliban for fuel price rise in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Taliban fighters patrol on vehicles along a street in Kabul. (AFP Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rising fuel prices? A BJP MLA blames Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

BJP MLA from Karnataka Arvind Bellad has blamed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan for the skyrocketing prices of gas, petrol and diesel in India. Read more

180 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in August, more than in all G7 states together: Centre

Figures shared by the Union government show that total 101 million vaccine doses were administered in the G7 nations last month. Read more

Kolkata welcomes Durand Cup but Bagan, East Bengal skip it

Five ISL teams, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan Sporting among 16-teams in 130th edition which begins on Sunday. Read more

Neetu Kapoor, friends celebrate Rishi Kapoor's birthday with his cutout, cake that shows his love for whiskey, Twitter

RELATED STORIES

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary on Saturday in a unique fashion. Read more

Want to challenge your core and fix posture? Try 5 Plank exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala shares five intense Plank variations to challenge the core muscles and fix posture. Read more

Mercedes-Benz set to introduce its first all-electric AMG model

The luxury automaker now has teased an all-electric AMG model that is also all set to grab attention at the motor show. Read more

Proud son shares post about mother working as a teacher, tweet wins hearts

Teachers’ Day 2021: The post is shared by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo on Twitter. Read more

Modi makeover & losing a loved one: Shashi Tharoor on politics, personal life

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor describes the ordeal of being an accused in the case regarding the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rising fuel prices bjp covid-19 vaccination durand cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rising fuel prices? A BJP MLA blames Taliban takeover of Afghanistan 

IMD forecasts very heavy rain in Goa, authorities on alert

180 mn vaccine doses administered in India in Aug, more than all G7 states: Govt

Will discuss strategies to continue stir: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in UP
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP