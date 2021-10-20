News updates from HT: BJP workers protest missing school teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odisha missing school teacher case: BJP workers bring Kalahandi to a standstill

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Odisha home minister DS Mishra and imposed a 12-hour shutdown in Kalahandi protesting against the disappearance of a lady teacher. The opposition party also protested against the government after an unidentified body buried in the playground of the school where she taught was found. Read more

BJP says open for alliance with parties that put 'national interest' first, calls Amarinder Singh ‘patriotic’

A day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s announcement on floating his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday reciprocated to Singh’s offer for a "seat-sharing agreement" and said that the party is ready to join hands with anyone who prioritises national interest. Read more

Virat Kohli the bowler, Rohit Sharma's sixes, Ashwin's wickets: 5 big takeaways for India in warm-up match vs Australia

India pretty much ticked all the boxes in their second and last warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday in Dubai ahead of the main rounds of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Read more

Aryan Khan denied bail: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees director says ‘outrageous’, Swara Bhasker calls it ‘abdication of law’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected on Wednesday by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. The development was criticised by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and actor Swara Bhasker. Read more

How closure of schools is affecting kids' social and intellectual development

Confined to their homes with little outdoor time and social interaction, many children are still reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. For young children, especially those below 5, it could mean delay in many developmental milestones. Read more