Aryan Khan denied bail: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees director says ‘outrageous’, Swara Bhasker calls it ‘abdication of law’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected on Wednesday by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. The development was criticised by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and actor Swara Bhasker.

Rahul, who directed Shah Rukh in Raees, wrote on Twitter, “Outrageous!!! You are saying there is a ‘possible’ connection to his ‘international’ racket based on ‘WhatsApp’ chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a ‘bust’ where he ‘had nothing’? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything?” He added the hashtag ‘Free Aryan Khan’ at the end.

Swara tweeted, “Stunning abdication of law... by those charged with upholding the rule of law! #AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase.”

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since October 8. His lawyers have approached the Bombay High Court for bail.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan spoke to Aryan via video call on Friday, according to ANI. The 23-year-old also received a money order of ₹4,500 from his family, jail superintendent Nitin Waychal said. The money is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen.

Last week, too, Rahul and Swara came out in support of Aryan. “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately, this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail,” Rahul had tweeted. Swara had written, “#AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail Pure harassment!”

Shah Rukh and Gauri have not yet commented on the arrest of their son. Several of their colleagues from the film industry, however, have come out in their support.